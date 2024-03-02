Noida International Airport Awards Laqshya Media Group Exclusive Advertising Contract

New Delhi : Noida International Airport (NIA) has selected Laqshya Media Group for an advertising contract, which grants exclusive rights for advertising placements both inside the terminal and on the landside. Under the agreement, the airport will feature a wide array of advertising formats, including static media, digital media, interactive displays, and innovative advertising formats.

This blend of modern advertising mediums with traditional themes will create a vibrant and cohesive environment where diverse brands converge under a unified design philosophy. The collaboration will provide innovative advertising solutions to brands while ensuring a seamless travel experience for travellers.

Speaking on the occasion, Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport said, “With this partnership with Laqshya Media Group, we’re embracing the opportunity to curate an engaging and immersive environment that captivates and engages travelers. Laqshya Media Group brings a wealth of experience in innovative and interactive advertising mediums, and together, we strive to evoke emotions, spark curiosity, and enhance the overall travel experience at Noida International Airport.

“Our partnership with Noida International Airport underscores our commitment to delivering innovative advertising solutions that resonate with passengers and enhance their airport experience. We are well-equipped to create impactful and innovative advertising infrastructure that drives results and elevates brand visibility; Laqshya Media Group is dedicated to optimising brand visibility and engagement among premium international and domestic passengers as they navigate the airport from arrival to departure. By strategically placing advertisements along passengers’ journey paths, Laqshya ensures maximum exposure and impact for its clients’ brands, effectively capturing the attention of the airport’s discerning audience.” said Mr. Alok Jalan, Managing Director, Laqshya Media Group.

He further added, “With this latest advancement, Laqshya Media now possesses advertising rights at three prominent airports: Noida International Airport in the NCR region, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad and Cochin International Airport. We also maintain a widespread presence nationwide across traditional and innovative media platforms.”

Noida International Airport will combine Indian culture and hospitality with Swiss technology and efficiency to develop a modern, user-friendly design, inspired by India. The first phase of the airport, featuring one runway and one terminal, will have the capacity to handle traffic of 12 million passengers annually. Upon completion of all four development phases, the airport will be able to cater to 70 million passengers per year.