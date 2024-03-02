JSP receives Social Impact Award 2024 for Sports Welfare Initiatives

Bhubaneswar : Leading steelmaker Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) has been recognised with the prestigious Social Impact Award 2024 in the category of Best Sports Welfare Initiative of the Year. Shri Sandeep Malhotra, IPS, ACP Cyber Cell, Crime Branch, Delhi, presented the award last week. On behalf of JSP, its Group Chief Digital Officer, Shri Indradyumna Datta, received the honour.

Inspired by its Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal, JSP under its Social Arm, the JSP Foundation, has taken several pioneering steps in promoting sports initiatives in order to empower youths, encourage diversity and to enable local youths to win laurels for the State and the Country.

This award is a testament to JSP’s commitment to fostering development through innovative sports initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Smt. Shallu Jindal, Chairperson, JSP Foundation, said, “At JSP, we believe in the transformative potential of sports in inspiring, empowering, and uniting people. We have initiated various programmes for the development of sports in rural and tribal areas, with an emphasis on helping disadvantaged athletes reach their full potential. This award will further motivate us to continue our efforts in fostering and promoting future sports talents.” She thanked the jury for the honour.

Joining the Khelo India vision of the Government of India, JSP nurtures and trains young talents in various sports and games like Wushu, Kabbadi, archery, football, and cricket by facilitating better sports infrastructure, nutrition, and training and their participation in national and international programmes. The company has been nourishing 25000 sporting talents across the country, mainly in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, which includes 5000 budding talents in hockey in the Sundergarh district of Odisha.

JSP Foundation has constructed 10 playgrounds, two sports complexes and stadiums, and one sports hostel for underprivileged sportswomen and men. The Sports Hostel in Barbil nurtures tribal and underprivileged sporting talents in the form of free accommodation, nutrition. education in English-medium schools, and intensive sports coaching. Several talents promoted by JSP have won medals in national and international sports events.