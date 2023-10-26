NOIDA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AND TAJSATS PARTNER TO BUILD A STATE-OF-THE-ART INFLIGHT KITCHEN

New Delhi : TajSATS, India’s industry leader in inflight catering, and Noida International Airport (NIA) signed a concession agreement today, for the development of an in-flight kitchen facility. Noida International Airport is the upcoming greenfield airport at Jewar, which will enhance connectivity to and from Delhi NCR, Noida, and Western Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Manish Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, TajSATS said, “The pace of addition of airports in India, which include marquee developments such as Noida International Airport present a tremendous growth opportunity for airline catering. We are delighted that TajSATS has partnered for this prestigious project with NIA. TajSATS with its strong network and market leadership will deliver a premium in-flight and lounge catering, leveraging its four decades of experience. This signing strengthens our presence in Delhi NCR as this will be the second facility in the region.”

TajSATS, will develop the In-Flight Kitchen facility on a design, finance, build, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) model for a period of 37 years. The mandate will include passenger and crew meal services, in-flight catering equipment handling, loading and unloading of meals.

Mr. Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport, said, “We are pleased to welcome TajSATS to build and operate an In-Flight Kitchen at the Noida International Airport. This partnership is a key milestone for us toward developing a modern, consumer-centric culinary experience for our customers. We believe meals are an integral part of a distinguished in-flight and airport experience. TajSATS comes with a vast experience in serving numerous airports and we feel that their offering will synergize with ours to provide a thorough world-class experience to our customers.”

Strategically located within the airport, the state-of-the-art kitchen will be spread over 40,000 sq. ft; equipped to serve over 15,000 meals a day in the initial phase. The kitchen will also be equipped to serve the lounge facilities and the food and beverage outlets inside the airport, as well as in its proximity. With the addition of this facility TajSATS will have nine production facilities in India.