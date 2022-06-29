NO RIVER POLLUTION TO BE ALLOWED IN PROPOSED TEXTILE PARK AT KOOM KALAN- CM BHAGWANT MANN

New Delhi :Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that no river pollution will be allowed in proposed Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks at Koom Kalan (Ludhiana) and all environmental clearances and norms as fixed by Centre and State Pollution Control Boards will be adhered to.

Replying to a call attention moved by MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian, the Chief Minister said that Government of India (GoI) has approved the scheme for setting up of seven PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks (PM MITRA) in partnership with the interested State Governments. He said that under this scheme proposal for setting up of Textile Park at Koom Kalan has been sent to the Government of India. Bhagwant Mann categorically said that this project will be subject to all environmental clearances and norms as fixed by Centre and State Pollution Control Boards.

The Chief Minister asserted that the environmental laws will be followed to ensure that there is no pollution of river water or any sort of health hazard for the people. He said that the ambitious scheme will help in attracting investments on one hand and opening new vistas of employment for the youth on another. Bhagwant Mann said that one of the basic requirement for the project is that the interested state government should have ready availability of contiguous and encumbrance free land parcel of 1000 acres for this project.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab Government has already identified land parcel in Tehsil Koom Kalan (Ludhiana) for the above said project. Bhagwant Mann said that total 463.4 acres of government land in Villages Garhi Fazal, Haider Nagar and Garcha has already been transferred under Optimum Utilization of Vacant Government Land (OUVGL) Scheme to PUDA and 493.99 acres of panchayat land in village Sekhowal, Sailkiana and Salempur has also been transferred to PUDA after making payments to panchayats. He said that thus PUDA has already acquired 957.39 acres and the remaining land will be acquired shortly so that the requirement of the 1000 acres land can be fulfilled.