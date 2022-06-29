DERA BASSI FIRING INCIDENT: FIR REGISTERED AGAINST MUBARAKPUR CHOWKI INCHARGE SI BALWINDER SINGH

New Delhi : Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SAS Nagar Vivek Sheel Soni on Tuesday ordered registration of the first information report (FIR) against Mubarakpur Police Post Incharge Sub-Inspector (SI) Balwinder Singh in Dera Bassi Firing Incident case. The SSP also initiated departmental action against three police personnel present on the spot for major punishment.

The development came after SI Balwinder Singh, who along with the police party was conducting a routine checking, fired at the leg of a person identified as Hitesh Kumar following a scuffle with some individuals on the night of June 26, 2022. A police vehicle was vandalised by some people on the spot.

The SSP, on Monday, had already suspended SI Balwinder Singh and transferred him to Police Lines.

Pertinently, following the incident, the SSP immediately constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by SP Headquarter to investigate the incident and submit a report. The matter is being further investigated by the SIT, said SSP Vivek Sheel Soni.

Meanwhile, the FIR has been registered under sections 324, 354, 336 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Dera Bassi.