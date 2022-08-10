Patna: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister For Record Eighth Time, Tejashwi Yadav his deputy. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar, who was once the bete noire of Yadav, had allied with him before the 2015 assembly polls in Bihar and the alliance swept the elections. Now again seven years later, he has joined hands with the RJD after breaking his alliance with the BJP.

Nitish had on Tuesday quit the BJP, stripping the party of power, before resigning and staking a claim to form a new government, armed with the support of the Mahagathbandhan’ (Grand Alliance).

The 71-year-old JD(U) leader first took oath as chief minister in 2000, when he headed an NDA government that lasted only a week. He was back in 2005, this time with his coalition having won an absolute majority in the assembly polls.