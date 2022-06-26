Nitin Gadkari visits MOIL for ‘Sneh Milan’ with Kaamgaar

New Delhi :Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari visited MOIL Bhawan, Nagpur for Kamgaar Sneh Milan on Sunday . In his address, Shri Gadkari appreciated the performance of MOIL and also exhorted that the company must strive for higher production and growth, to bring down manganese imports in the country.

The event was organized by all the Unions to thank Shri Gadkari for the of MOIL’s wage revision which was approved by the Government of India on 1st November, 2021 , benefitting more than 5000 workers.

The event was attended by CMD and functional directors of the company. CMD in his address thanked Shri Gadkari for always being with the company.

The event concluded with vote of thanks by Director HR-Smt. Usha Singh who mentioned that the function is even more special with the company celebrating its 60th year of foundation just a few days back on 22nd June, 2022.