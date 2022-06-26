National

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Interaction with the Indian Community in Munich, Germany

New Delhi :Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed and interacted with the Indian community in Germany at the Audi Dome, Munich. Thousands of members of the vibrant Indian community in Germany participated in the event.

Prime Minister highlighted India’s growth story and mentioned various initiatives undertaken by the government to further achieve the country’s development agenda. Prime Minister also lauded the contribution of diaspora in promoting India’s success story and acting as brand ambassadors of India’s success.

