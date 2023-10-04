Nitin Gadkari takes a test ride of the Sky Bus to experience safety and evacuation demo in Sharjah, UAE

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari visited the Pilot Certification and Experience Center of uSky Technology and took a test ride of the Sky Bus to experience the safety and evacuation demo in Sharjah, UAE, during his en route to India from Prague.

uSky Technology has developed Sky Bus solutions, and iSky Mobility has tied up with uSky to bring these mobility services to India.

Sky Bus offers a sustainable, congestion-free urban mobility solution, reducing pollution and traffic congestion while providing efficient mobility for urban residents. Moreover, its elevated rail cable system minimizes land use, making it a valuable addition to nation’s mobility infrastructure.