Nitin Gadkari sanctions Rs 421.15 Crore for construction of a 4-lane Gauripur Bypass along NH-17 (New)/NH-31(Old) in Dhubri district, Assam

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari in a post said in Assam, an allocation of Rs 421.15 Crore has been approved for the construction of a 4-lane Gauripur Bypass along NH-17 (New)/NH-31(Old), spanning from Dumardoha Pt-II to the Baladmara road in Dhubri district.

Shri Gadkari said covering a total length of 9.61 kilometers, the project aims to alleviate congestion in Gauripur town and mitigate risks associated with sharp bends on the current highway, thereby enhancing safety. The implementation of this bypass, equipped with comprehensive road safety measures, is anticipated to contribute significantly to the reduction of accidents in the region.