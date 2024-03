Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari in a post said in Karnataka, an allocation of ₹576.22 Crore has been sanctioned for the 4-laning of the Yedegowdanahalli to Arjunahalli segment of NH-373 in Hassan district, spanning 22.3 kilometers.

Shri Gadkari said this corridor serves as a vital link to renowned tourist destinations such as Chikamagaluru, Belur, Halebeedu, and Shravanabelagola. The project’s implementation promises enhanced connectivity, poised to invigorate tourism and stimulate economic endeavors within the region.