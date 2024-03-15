Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Prime Minister of Bhutan

Prime Minister Shri met the Prime Minister of Bhutan H.E Dasho Tshering Tobgay in New Delhi, yesterday.

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is in India on an official visit, which is his first overseas visit after assuming office in February 2024.

Both leaders reviewed the progress in various areas of bilateral partnership, including infrastructure development, connectivity, energy, hydropower cooperation, people to people exchanges and development cooperation. They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the special and unique India-Bhutan friendship.

The Prime Minister of Bhutan conveyed his deep appreciation for India’s role as a reliable, trusted and valued partner in Bhutan’s developmental priorities.

On behalf of His Majesty the King of Bhutan, PM Tshering Tobgay extended invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Bhutan next week. Prime Minister accepted the invitation.