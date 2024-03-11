Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stone of upgradation of 2 lane National Highway projects worth Rs.2500 in Khunti, Jharkhand

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a post said, giving impetus to the development of Jharkhand by building modern infrastructure, laid foundation stone of two National Highway projects at a cost of more than Rs 2500 crore in a program organized yesterday in Khunti, Jharkhans. He laid the foundation stone through video conferencing in the presence of Union Minister Shri Arjun Munda, senior leader Shri Kariya Munda, Shri Sudarshan Bhagat, Member of Parliament and other dignitaries.

He said, the projects whose foundation stone was laid today include construction of 4-laning of Tupudana to Kundiabartoli section (including Khunti bypass) and widening and upgradation of Bero to Khunti section. The construction of Bero to Khunti section will ease the traffic and will boost the development of the surrounding areas. The construction of Khanti Bypass will make it easier for local products to reach the market, which will boost the economic and social development of the area.

These projects will save time and fuel, which will reduce pollution. Modern and high quality roads will ensure easy and safe transportation. Economic activities will be encouraged and opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship will be created, the Minister added.