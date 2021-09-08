NITCO to display exotic porcelain tiles at “CERSAIE Exhibition 2021” in Italy

Mumbai: NITCO, India’s leading surface design company, announced that it will be participating in CERSAIE 2021, world’s largest exhibition of ceramic tiles and bathroom furnishings, scheduled to be held in the city of Bologna in Italy between September 27 and October 1, 2021. At CERSAIE, which is in its 38th year, NITCO will showcase its luxury tiles inspired by natural exotic marble like Amazonite, Volga Silver, Grigio Monet Gold and Sodalite.

NITCO will also display its special collection of handmade tiles, encaustics and press porcelain mosaic. It is the only company in India which has such a wide range of products and designs encompassing tiles, marble & mosaic.

Leading companies from 26 countries will be exhibiting at this mega event, spread over 161,000 m² that will also allow architects, designers, contractors and retailers to meet and discuss business at the event. For the visitors, there will be about 600 stands to explore, which will display thousands of products that anticipate trends in the field of surfaces, bathroom furnishings, design and planning.

In tandem with the physical show, CERSAIE has also announced CERSAIE Digital – a three-week online event from September 20 – October 8. The exhibitors at the physical exhibition will also be participating in the online event, which is intended to complement rather than substitute the in-person show.

In 2019, more than 1.12 lakh people from 171 different countries visited the exhibition. Also, a total of 889 exhibitors had displayed their products.

Diviyang Chheda, Head – International Business, NITCO, said, “We are delighted to be part of CERSAIE 2021. The event will be a perfect platform for NITCO to display its wide range of world-class products ranging from luxury press porcelain mosaic to tiles inspired by exotic marble. We are especially excited about displaying our handmade tiles – they tell a story about India’s immense creative expertise to the world. Since we enjoy a sizeable client base overseas, the exhibition is of major importance to us.”