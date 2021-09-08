Nepal Government Felicitates Sh. Nand Lal Sharma CMD, SJVN

SHIMLA : Sh. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN, was felicitated by Hon’ble Prime Minister of Nepal, Sh. Sher Bahadur Deuba at function held at the Singha Durbar, Kathmandu to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Investment Board of Nepal. Sh. Janardan Sharma, Hon’ble Finance Minister & Vice Chairman, IBN, Ms. Pampha Bhusal Hon’ble Minister for Energy, Water Resources & Irrigation Sh. Sushil Bhatta CEO, IBN also graced the occasion along with other dignitaries from Nepal & Abroad.

During the ceremony Hon’ble Prime Minister praised Sh. Sharma for his relentless efforts in the development of Hydro Power in Nepal. Hon’ble Prime Minister also appreciated the pace of ongoing activities in development of the 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project.

Speaking on the occasion Sh. Nand Lal Sharma said that 900 MW Arun-3 Project is progressing ahead of schedule. He further stated that SJVN is executing one of IBN’s transformative Public-Private-Partnership project – the 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project on Arun River. This project is being implemented expeditiously and is targeted for completion in 2023-24 financial year.

He also assured Govt. of Nepal that 679 MW Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project will be developed as a Model Project in South East Asia region. He also reiterated the resolve of SJVN to complete Lower Arun HEP in a record time of around 5 years. Commissioning of these Projects will usher in an era of prosperity and socio-economic development of the nation.

In his address Sh. Sharma emphasized upon Integrated River Basin Development approach for harnessing Hydro Power.This approach would facilitate ease of planning the evacuation and transmission of power as well as develop infrastructure and optimum utilization of manpower, comprehensive environment management and sharing of infrastructure He further told that this approach also offers several advantages to the local communities. The Infrastructure which is established for construction of Power Projects, results in benefitting every strata of the society, uplifting the socio-economic status of the local populace and overall development of the entire region.

Sh. Sharma informed that currently SJVN has portfolio of 10,000 MW with strong track record of developing Mega Hydro Projects in challenging Himalayan terrain. He urged Hon’ble Prime Minister to favourably consider SJVN for allocating more projects in Nepal. He emphasised that fast harnessing of hydro power potential of Nepal is KEY to its rapid economic growth. SJVN is, and will, assist the people of Nepal in facilitating its development by way of developing hydro power projects.

Investment Board Nepal (IBN), is a high-level government body chaired by the Right Hon’ble Prime Minister. IBN functions as a central fast-track government agency established to facilitate economic development in Nepal by creating an investment-friendly environment, mobilizing and managing domestic as well as foreign investments. Mr. Sharma also said that the IBN has played a great role and acted like a strong bridge between SJVN and Government of Nepal for bringing Arun -3 to this stage.