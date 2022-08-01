Nissan India wholesales 8337 vehicles in July 2022

Gurugram Nissan Motor India announced domestic wholesale of 3667 units and export wholesales of 4670 units, cumulative wholesales of 8337 units for the month of July 2022. The cumulative wholesale YTD growth stood at 14% on domestic wholesale and exports.

Nissan India achieved a key milestone of exporting one million Nissan vehicles in July’22 on the philosophy of “Make in India, Make for the World”. Nissan has exported vehicles to 108 countries from its Renault-Nissan Automotive India Ltd. plant in Chennai since exports commenced in September 2010.



Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, “Nissan India continues to build on the positive momentum of the Nissan Magnite, which was the one millionth car to be exported. The customer demand continues to grow with the launch of the RED Edition of Nissan Magnite. We are optimistic of the oncoming festival season on the strength of bookings and higher production with improvement in supply chain to meet customer demand of enjoying the Nissan Magnite in the Festivals”.

Launched in July’22, at a starting ex-showroom price of 7.86 lakh, the RED Edition of Nissan Magnite offers a compelling combination of visual sophistication, power-packed performance, advanced technologies, and comfort, aimed at redefining journeys for the discerning Indian customer.

Nissan Magnite launched in December 2020, currently at starting ex-showroom price of 5.97 lakh, has been designed in Japan and made in India, underlining Nissan India’s manufacturing philosophy of ‘Make-In-India, Make for the World’. The Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite is exported to over 15 countries with the most recent launch in Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. The Nissan Magnite has received a superlative market response, with over 1 lakh domestic bookings, with 25% of bookings being generated through Nissan’s digital ecosystem.

Nissan Magnite comes with the best, lowest-in-class maintenance cost at just 31 paise/km (for 50,000 km). Peace of mind comes with a warranty of 2 years (50,000km) which can be extended for up to five years (or one lakh km) at a nominal cost. Nissan customers may also book services and check costs online through the Nissan Service Cost Calculator via Nissan Service Hub or Nissan Connect, bringing utmost transparency to the process. Nissan Magnite RED Edition customers will also enjoy 2 years of 24X7 roadside assistance in over 1500 cities.

Nissan India also offers a subscription plan that enables customers to own a vehicle with a ‘White Plate’ and a “Buy Back Option” in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The plan comes with Zero Down Payment, Zero Insurance Cost, Zero Maintenance Cost, share back and save and an option to own.