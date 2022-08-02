National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 204.60 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 204.60 Cr (2,04,60,81,081) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,71,14,804 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.91 Cr (3,91,03,881) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,11,866
2nd Dose 1,00,91,088
Precaution Dose 63,54,734
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,30,813
2nd Dose 1,76,72,669
Precaution Dose 1,22,99,855
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,91,03,881
2nd Dose 2,80,47,871
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,12,21,581
2nd Dose 5,11,15,466
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,95,79,996
2nd Dose 50,90,00,319
Precaution Dose 2,47,91,480
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,36,97,579
2nd Dose 19,53,27,258
Precaution Dose 1,65,16,683
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,74,47,521
2nd Dose 12,20,65,806
Precaution Dose 3,29,04,615
Precaution Dose 9,28,67,367
Total 2,04,60,81,081

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,39,792. Active cases now constitute 0.32% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.49%. 17,897 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,33,83,787.

 

13,734 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,11,102 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.58 Cr (87,58,92,611) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.79% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.34%.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.