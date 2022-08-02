India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 204.60 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 204.60 Cr (2,04,60,81,081) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,71,14,804 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.91 Cr (3,91,03,881) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,11,866 2nd Dose 1,00,91,088 Precaution Dose 63,54,734 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,30,813 2nd Dose 1,76,72,669 Precaution Dose 1,22,99,855 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,91,03,881 2nd Dose 2,80,47,871 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,12,21,581 2nd Dose 5,11,15,466 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,95,79,996 2nd Dose 50,90,00,319 Precaution Dose 2,47,91,480 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,36,97,579 2nd Dose 19,53,27,258 Precaution Dose 1,65,16,683 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,74,47,521 2nd Dose 12,20,65,806 Precaution Dose 3,29,04,615 Precaution Dose 9,28,67,367 Total 2,04,60,81,081

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,39,792. Active cases now constitute 0.32% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.49%. 17,897 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,33,83,787.

13,734 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,11,102 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.58 Cr (87,58,92,611) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.79% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.34%.