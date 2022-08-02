Odisha reports 741 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 741 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 1st August

New Positive Cases: 741

Of which 0-18 years: 138

In quarantine: 433

Local contacts: 308

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 12

3. Bargarh: 17

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Balangir: 28

6. Boudh: 6

7. Cuttack: 38

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 5

11. Ganjam: 6

12. Jagatsinghpur: 5

13. Jajpur: 10

14. Jharsuguda: 6

15. Kalahandi: 36

16. Kandhamal: 15

17. Kendrapada: 5

18. Khurda: 140

19. Koraput: 16

20. Mayurbhanj: 59

21. Nawarangpur: 11

22. Nayagarh: 8

23. Nuapada: 16

24. Puri: 2

25. Rayagada: 10

26. Sambalpur: 41

27. Sonepur: 20

28. Sundargarh: 176

29. State Pool: 27

New recoveries: 856

Cumulative tested: 32681078

Positive: 1314683

Recovered: 1298872

Active cases: 6616