Odisha reports 741 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 741 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 1st August
New Positive Cases: 741
Of which 0-18 years: 138
In quarantine: 433
Local contacts: 308
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 12
3. Bargarh: 17
4. Bhadrak: 12
5. Balangir: 28
6. Boudh: 6
7. Cuttack: 38
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Gajapati: 5
11. Ganjam: 6
12. Jagatsinghpur: 5
13. Jajpur: 10
14. Jharsuguda: 6
15. Kalahandi: 36
16. Kandhamal: 15
17. Kendrapada: 5
18. Khurda: 140
19. Koraput: 16
20. Mayurbhanj: 59
21. Nawarangpur: 11
22. Nayagarh: 8
23. Nuapada: 16
24. Puri: 2
25. Rayagada: 10
26. Sambalpur: 41
27. Sonepur: 20
28. Sundargarh: 176
29. State Pool: 27
New recoveries: 856
Cumulative tested: 32681078
Positive: 1314683
Recovered: 1298872
Active cases: 6616