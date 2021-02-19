Nila Madhab Panda’s Kalira Atita now in Oscars Race

Bhubaneswar: Odiya film Kalira Atita (yesterday’s Past) directed by Nila Madhab Panda has made its entry into the Oscar race in general entry category for best picture, Best Actor, Best Director and many other categories. The film is about the disappearing villages of India’s eastern coastline in Odisha because of climate change and rising sea level. The movie is made available at the Academy Screening Room onwards and will be viewed by the academy members for votes and nominations.

Nila Madhab Panda says, “It was difficult year to make it qualify as this as all theatres are shut in Los angles and New York. We have started publicity and reaching out to juries to show the film.”

