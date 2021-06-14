NHPC signs Memorandum of Understanding with Bihar State Hydroelectric Power Corporation (BSHPC) for Implementation of 130.1 MW Dagmara HE Project

New Delhi: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between NHPC Limited and Bihar State Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (BSHPC) for Implementation of 130.1 MW Dagmara HE Project, Dist. Supaul, Bihar on 14th June 2021 through Video Conferencing.

The MOU was signed and exchanged by the signatories in the presence of Shri R.K. Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Power and New & Renewable Energy & Minister of State Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India and Shri Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Energy Minister, Govt. of Bihar.

The MOU was signed by Shri Biswajit Basu, Director (Projects), NHPC on behalf of NHPC, whereas Shri Alok Kumar, Managing Director, BSHPC signed the document on behalf of Govt. of Bihar. Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power), Govt. of India, Shri Ashish Upadhyaya, Additional Secretary, Shri S.K.G. Rahate, Additional Secretary, Shri Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Additional Secretary and Shri Tanmay Kumar, Joint Secretary (Hydro), from MOP, Govt. of India, Shri Sanjeev Hans, Secretary (Energy), Govt. of Bihar, Shri Pratyay Amrit, Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of Bihar, Shri Alok Kumar, Managing Director, BSHPC and Shri A. K. Singh, CMD, NHPC, Shri N.K. Jain, Director (Personnel), Shri Y.K. Chaubey, Director (Technical), Shri R.P. Goyal, Director (Finance), Shri Biswajit Basu, Director (Projects) and Shri A.K. Srivastava, CVO from NHPC were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri R.K. Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Power and New & Renewable Energy & Minister of State Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India thanked NHPC for their speedy response and cooperation in taking up the project which reflects their keen spirit towards their aim of development of hydropower. He further said that hydropower is very important in the background of climate change and in shift from fossil to non-fossil fuel for future generation.

In his address Shri Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Energy Minister, Govt. of Bihar conveyed his gratitude on behalf of state government to Ministry of Power and NHPC for taking up the implementation of the Dagmara Project. He further said that the project will bring all round progress and development in the state.

Shri A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC said that the Dagmara H.E. Project will be a landmark project in the power sector scenario of Bihar as far as green power is concerned. He further added that apart from generating clean and green power, the execution will boost the socio-economic and infrastructure development in the area and shall also create employment opportunities.

The 130.1 MW Dagmara HE Project, the largest hydropower project of Bihar is to be implemented by NHPC on ownership basis. NHPC is a Category-A Miniratna Company under Ministry of Power, Govt. of India in the field of Hydropower. Currently, NHPC has 24 operational power stations with a total installed capacity of 7071 MW.