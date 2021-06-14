12.50 % more wheat procured in comparison to last year corresponding period

New Delhi: Procurement of Wheat in ongoing RMS 2021-22 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States and till now (upto 13.06.2021) a quantity of over 425.77 LMT of Wheat has been procured (which is all time high, as it has exceeded previous high 389.92 LMT of RMS 2020-21) against the last year corresponding purchase of 378.44 LMT. Procurement of wheat in Himachal Pradesh has also reached the highest level with procurement of 13,040 Metric Tons while it’s procurement period has just concluded on 10.06.2021.

About 47.53 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs. 84,089.77 Crore.

Paddy procurement in the ongoing season Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States with purchase of 826.60 LMTs of paddy (includes Kharif Crop 707.00 LMT and Rabi Crop 119.60 LMT) upto 13.06.2021 against the last year corresponding purchase of 743.18 LMT.

About 122.24 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs. 1,56,061.84 Crore. Paddy procurement has also reached at all time high level, surpassing previous high of 773.45 LMT in KMS 2019-20.

Further, based on the proposal from the States, approval was accorded for procurement of 107.83 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds of Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 & Rabi Marketing Season 2021 and Summer season 2021 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh under Price Support Scheme (PSS).The sanction for procurement of 1.74 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for the States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala was also given. For other States/UTs, approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for procurement of Pulses, Oilseeds and Copra under PSS so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers, if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective States/UTs by the Central Nodal Agencies through State nominated procuring agencies.

Upto13.06.2021, the Government through its Nodal Agencies has procured 7,96,118.47 MT of Moong, Urad, Toor, Gram, Masoor, Groundnut Pods, Mustard Seed and Soyabean having MSP value of Rs.4,157.59 Crores benefitting 4,73,140 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana and Rajasthan under Kharif2020-21 & Rabi 2021.

Similarly, 5089 MT of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs.52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during the crops season 2020-21. For the season 2021-22, sanction for procurement of 51000 MT of Copra from Tamil Nadu has been given, against which procurement will be started from the date as decided by the State Government.

The respective State/UTs Governments are making necessary arrangements for commencement of procurement from the date as decided by the respective States based on the arrivals of Pulses and Oilseeds.