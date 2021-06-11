NHPC earns highest ever profit of Rs 3,233 Crore during FY21

New Delhi: On Thursday, June 10, 2021, NHPC Limited, India’s premier hydroelectric company and a ‘Mini Ratna’ Category-I Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, has declared its audited financial results for the financial year 2020-21.NHPC has reported the highest ever Net Profit After Tax of Rs 3,233.37 crore in FY 2020-21 on a standalone basis, as compared to Rs 3,007.17 crore in the previous financial year. The revenue from operations for the financial year 2020-21 stood at Rs 8,506.58 crore, as compared to Rs 8735.15 crore in the previous financial year. The NHPC’s total income in 2020-21 was Rs 10,705.04 crore, while in 2019-20 it was Rs 10,776.64 crore.The Board of Directors has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.35/- per share for the financial year 2020-21 in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.25/- per share already paid by the company in March 2021. The total dividend payout for FY 20-21 is Rs 1607.21 crore as against Rs 1506.76 crore for FY 19-20. NHPC today has about seven lakh shareholders.A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC said that despite the current COVID-19 pandemic, NHPC is in an aggressive mode of expansion and has all-India plans to expand its solar and wind power portfolio along with its core business of hydropower development.

He further added that in the last financial year, NHPC has signed MOUs for the execution of 5 projects with a total installed capacity of 4134 MW and we are focused on completing the projects as per schedule.



Ratle Hydroelectric Power Project



NHPC has interacted with the concerned authorities at all levels to explore new avenues for the development of hydropower, solar and wind projects. NHPC has recently formed a Joint Venture Company, “Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited” with Jammu and Kashmir State Electricity Development Corporation Limited (JKSPDC) for the implementation of the 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project.

NHPC has also acquired Jal Power Corporation Limited for the development of the 120 MW Rangit Stage-IV Hydroelectric Project in Sikkim.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NHPC Power Stations achieved a generation of 24471 Million Units in the FY 2020-21.