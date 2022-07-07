NH projects in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi : Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said construction of 2 flyovers of 2.5 km length at Kushinagar, place of Lord Buddha’s Parinirvana in Uttar Pradesh has been sanctioned with a budget of Rs. 42.67 crore .

In a series of tweets he said these flyovers will be completed in 18 months. He said with their construction, the arrival of domestic and foreign tourists will be facilitated and the problem of traffic jam of local people will be solved.

Shri Gadkari further said construction of Greenfield connectivity to Jewar International Airport (connecting Delhi Mumbai Expressway) from DND Faridabad – Ballabhag Bypass KMP link in Gautam Budh Nagar district under Bharatmala project in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana with a budget of Rs 2,414.67 crore has been approved.

He said this road will be constructed on hybrid annuity mode with a total length of 31.425 km. The construction period will be 2 years and it will also connect Agra, Mathura and West UP, he added.