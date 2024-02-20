NGEL Signs Land Lease Agreement with APIIC for Integrated Green Hydrogen Hub  

NTPC Ltd., India’s largest integrated power company has signed a Land Lease Agreement in order to realize the green energy and green hydrogen objectives of NTPC and the GoI’s efforts towards energy transition. The agreement was signed on 20th February, 2024 between NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) for development of “Integrated Green Hydrogen Hub” on 1200 acres land near Pudimadaka village of Atchutapuram Mandal, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The Land Lease Deed was exchanged between Shri Sivakumar V V, Chief General Manager, NGEL and Shri Pravin Kumar, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, APIIC at Secretariat, Govt. of AP, Amravati in the presence of Shri K S Jawahar Reddy, Chief Secretary, GoAP; Shri R Sarangapani, Executive Director, NTPC and other senior officials of GoAP, APIIC, NTPC and NGEL.

The Pudimadaka Green Hydrogen Hub aims to create a world-class ecosystem for technologies in the new energy paradigm, such as electrolyser and fuel cell manufacturing, related ancillary industries, start-up, incubation, testing facilities, production and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives (green ammonia/green methanol etc.). The project includes construction of India’s largest green hydrogen production facility (1200 TPD), which will be converted to derivatives of hydrogen such as green ammonia and green methanol, primarily catering to various export market.

NTPC is India’s largest Power Utility with core business of power generation having a total installed capacity of 74 GW (including JVs and subsidiaries). As part of increasing its renewable energy portfolio, a fully owned subsidiary has been formed as “NTPC Green Energy Limited” (NGEL) which shall take up Renewable Energy Parks and Projects including business in the area of Green Hydrogen, Energy Storage Technologies, and Round the Clock RE Power.

NTPC Group has ambitious plans of 60 GW of RE capacity by the year 2032 and currently it has 3.4 GW of installed RE capacity and 22 plus GW under pipeline. NTPC is committed to supporting Andhra Pradesh’s and India’s decarbonisation goals.