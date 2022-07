New Delhi : Newly elected Mayor of Indore, Shri Pushya Mitra Bhargava met Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence office. His wife Smt. Juhi Bhargava was also present. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan discussed with Shri Bhargava about the development of Indore. He said that Shri Bhargava is fully committed to public service and development. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan congratulated Shri Bhargava for being successful in fulfilling his resolve of public service.