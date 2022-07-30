CM Shivraj Chouhan plants Banyan, Neem and Gular saplings

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Banyan, Neem and Gular saplings along with Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra in the Smart City Garden. Along with CM Shri Chouhan, Ladli Laxmi daughter Ashvi Khare planted a Neem sapling on her fourth birthday. The family members of daughter Ashvi Khare, Shri Ankit Khare, Smt. Aparna, Dr. Poonam Satyendra Khare and Smt. Nupur Gupta also participated in the plantation. CM Shri Chouhan extended birthday wishes to daughter Ashvi. Sushri Khushi Singh, Shri Alok Singh Bhadauria, Shri Chandan Singh Rajput and Shri Santosh Sharma of Sankalp Shree Foundation also participated in the plantation. Along with this, social workers of Bairagarh Bhopal area Sarvshri Rajesh Hingorani, Narendra Lalwani, Dinesh Wadhwani and Ramesh also planted saplings. The foundation has been active in tree plantation and other environmental related activities for the last ten years.

Importance of plants

Banyan has religious and medicinal significance. Abounding in antibiotic elements, Neem is known as the supreme medicine. Gular is an excellent medicine and is useful from the point of view of Ayurveda and environment.