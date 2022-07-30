CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan extends best wishes for the success of Chess Olympiad

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has conveyed his best wishes for the prestigious Chess Olympiad 2022 being organized in Chennai. Shri Chouhan said that under the guidance of visionary Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, this grand Olympiad will inspire the youth to take up the best mind game and glorify Indian talent across the world. He said that the Chess Olympiad would prove to be an important medium for the youth to gain experience. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has extended best wishes to all the participants of the Olympiad.