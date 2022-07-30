CM Shivraj Chouhan attends Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya– Power @ 2047 programme

New Delhi : Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, addressed the Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya– Power @ 2047 programme through video conferencing. Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually attended the programme from Mantralaya and listened to the speech of Prime Minister Shri Modi. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Principal Secretary Energy Shri Sanjay Dubey were present.

In the conclusion of the Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @ 2047 programme, Prime Minister, Shri Modi said that the strength of the energy sector is important for Ease of Doing Business as well as Ease of Living. The projects launched today will strengthen India’s renewable energy goals, commitment and aspirations for its green mobility. Prime Minister Shri Modi said that in the last 8 years, about one lakh 70 thousand MW power generation capacity has been added in the country. Prime Minister Shri Modi also virtually interacted with the beneficiaries of different states of the country.

Prime Minister Shri Modi also dedicated and laid the foundation stone of various green energy projects of NTPC worth more than Rs 5 thousand 200 crores and launched the National Solar Rooftop Portal. The Prime Minister inaugurated projects in Telangana and Kerala and laid the foundation of solar project in Rajasthan and Hydrogen projects in Leh and Gujarat.

It is worth mentioning that in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @ 2047 programme has been organized in the country from 25 to 30 July. Various districts are associated with the programme. Its objective is to showcase the transformation that has taken place in the power sector in the country in the last 8 years. Various activities are being conducted to encourage public participation and generate awareness regarding electricity related innovations, schemes in the programme.