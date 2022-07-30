453 roads and 20 bridges to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 2333 crore: Public Works Minister Shri Bhargava

New Delhi : Public Works Minister Shri Gopal Bhargava has said that to realise the dream of self-reliant Madhya Pradesh, a target has been set to build durable roads in rural areas. In this sequence, the Public Works Department has given approval for the construction of 453 roadways and 20 bridges at a cost of Rs. 2333 crore 17 lakh. For all these works, instructions have been given to the Chief Engineer to start the tender process in the next one week.

Minister Shri Bhargava said that the target of making rural roads, which are the basis of economic development of the state, has been set on priority by the state government. He said that these roads have been selected on the proposal of local public representatives. All these works have been sanctioned by conducting a campaign during the last two months. Arrangement of funds has been made for them.

Principal Secretary Public Works Shri Neeraj Mandloi informed that Rs. 2133 crore 17 lakh have been sanctioned construction of 453 roadways in the state by the Standing Finance Committee, Rs. 199 crore 19 lakh for construction of 20 bridges and Rs 6 crore 85 lakh for the composite office building of Public Works Zone Sagar and Superintending Engineer.

Works of 51 crores approved in Bhopal and 131 crores in Rewa divisional headquarters

Principal Secretary Shri Mandloi informed that out of 474 approved works, Rs. 51 crore 8 lakh has been given for 35 kilometre of roads in Bhopal capital region and maximum Rs. 131 crore 53 lakh for 95 kilometre of roads under Rewa divisional headquarters. In the same sequence, the prominent approvals include Rs. 48 crore 56 lakh for 45.10 kilometre road in Indore, 18 crore 38 lakh for 23.39 kilometre road in Gwalior, 26 crore 17 lakh for 22.31 kilometre road in Jabalpur, 116 crore 85 lakh for 91 kilometre road in Sagar and Rs. 43 crore 25 lakh have been approved for 37.8 kilometre road in Ujjain divisional headquarter area.