Datia and Madhya Pradesh bags first prize in district category and state category respectively in drug-free India campaign

New Delhi : Principal Secretary Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Shri Prateek Hajela received first prize given to Madhya Pradesh in state category and Datia in district category for best implementation of drug free India campaign in Chandigarh today from Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Shri Virendra Khatik. The prize distribution took place in Chandigarh at the Drug Smuggling and National Security Conference organized by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Governor of Punjab shri Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Shri Bhagwant Singh Mann and Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Manohar Khattar were also present.

Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has identified 272 districts in the country for drug free India campaign. The campaign is being conducted in 15 selected districts of Madhya Pradesh including Rewa, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Chhindwara, Gwalior, Neemuch, Indore, Ujjain, Datia, Narmadapuram, Mandsaur, Narsinghpur, Ratlam, Sagar and Satna. Madhya Pradesh and Datia were given this award after selection of winners on the basis of the assessment of the work done for de-addiction in the states and districts.