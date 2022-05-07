New York State Energy Agency Certifies that TCS Clever Energy™ Makes Buildings Smarter and More Energy Efficient

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced that the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has qualified TCS Clever Energy™ as a transformative digital solution for real time monitoring, analyzing, and modeling of energy consumption in buildings. This means New York businesses can leverage TCS’ award-winning energy and emission management solution with NYSERDA’s generous cost-sharing incentive to shrink their carbon footprint, positively impact their communities, and save money on energy costs.

Commercial and industrial buildings account for more than one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions and consume 40% of the world’s delivered energy. Their energy usage patterns have historically been difficult to manage. The emergence of new age technologies has changed all that.

TCS Clever Energy is a cloud-based solution that uses IoT, machine learning, AI, real time modelling, and deep data analytics to continuously monitor and analyze a building’s energy performance data, helping organizations discern trends in their energy consumption. These insights drive decision-making and optimization strategies to unlock significant energy savings, reduce emissions, and improve sustainability.

TCS Clever Energy optimizes several key building functions to shrink a building’s carbon footprint and reduce energy costs. Considering business needs as well as energy demand and cost, the platform addresses heating and cooling systems, manages emissions, and integrates sensors, meters, and assets across buildings.

NYSERDA assesses Real Time Energy Management services and solutions for their ability to “successfully provide building owners, operators, and tenants with ways to monitor energy use, proactively provide continuous optimization, and deliver energy efficiency service.” After a rigorous vetting process, it determined that TCS Clever Energy is a high-quality system and services provider.

With this qualification, businesses that adopt TCS Clever Energy are eligible for the cost sharing incentive program offered by NYSERDA to drive adoption of qualified real time energy management technology. Eligible expenses include hardware, installation, and three years of ongoing support.

“New York State’s energy agency qualification means businesses and New Yorkers can confidently lean on TCS Clever Energy to make buildings smarter and more sustainable,” said Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head, IoT & Digital Engineering, TCS. “From neighborhood bodegas to skyscrapers, TCS Clever Energy is a foundational solution for New York businesses that want to positively impact their communities, employees, and bottom lines with green, efficient buildings.”

A number of global enterprises are already using this solution to pursue their net-zero ambitions. Technology platform-agnostic, Clever Energy runs on Microsoft Azure IoT Platform and Amazon Web Services Cloud. To learn more, visit https://www.tcs.com/tcs-clever-energy-management-solution