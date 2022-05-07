Raipur : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates newly-built Covid-19 ward at Pratappur Community Health Center

New Delhi : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday reached Pratappur Community Health Center as part of his meet and greet campaign (Bhent-Mulaqat Abhiyan). He inaugurated newly constructed 20-bed Covid-19 ward here built at a cost of Rs 32 lakh. Mr. Baghel inspected all the basic facilities available for the treatment of Covid patients in the ward. He also interacted with the patients and inquired about the medical facilities available. The officials told the Chief Minister that patients of common ailments can also be admitted in this ward. Urban Administration and Development Minister Dr. Shiv Kumar Dahriya, and School Education Minister Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam along with other officials and employees were also present on this occasion.