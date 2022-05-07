Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers & New and Renewable Energy launches new grades of Fertilizers at RCF Trombay Unit

New Delhi : Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers & New and Renewable Energy, Govt. of India visited RCF Trombay Unit at Chembur, Mumbai today and launched the newly manufactured NPK grade of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers limited (RCF) – Suphala 10:26:26.

The Minister appreciated the excellent performance of RCF during 2021-2022 and congratulated all the employees for the stellar work done during the difficult phase of Corona Pandemic. He also appreciated the various steps taken by RCF for ensuring Atma Nirbhar Bharat in the Sector. The Minister also launched the newly developed RCF R&D product VIPULA 10:10:10 on the occasion.

Suphala 10:26:26 is a balanced fertilizer and is suitable to be used for all crops.

NPK grade of RCF – Suphala 10:26:26 .

Features

It contains Phosphorus and Potassium in one of the highest ratios among the NPK fertilisers.

It contains 7% Nitrogen in the ammonical form, 22.5% out of 26% Phosphate in the water soluble form and the entire 26% Potash available in the water soluble form.

Application

“Suphala 10:26:26” is suitable to be used for all crops and soils. It is one of the preferred fertilizer for Sugarcane, Paddy, Wheat, Maize, Potato, Cotton, Groundnut, Soybean, Grapes, Pomegranates, Banana, Vegetables, Tobacco, Chilies & pulse crops.

Benefits

Improves the root growth and development and maximises plant vigour.

Increases the number of tillers in case of paddy, sugarcane, wheat and number of branches in cotton, fruits and vegetables.

Improves the number of fruits, tubers, bolls, grains.

Improves the sugar content in sugarcane and starch content in potatoes.

VIPULA 10:10:10 :

Features

With an aim to double the farmers income, reduce nutrient losses to the environment and target precision agriculture an innovative suspension fertilizer VIPULA NPK 10:10:10 has been formulated in –house at RCF R&D.

Efficient use of nutrients in the fertilizers sector is the basis of a green economy to produce more food while reducing environmental pollution.

Application

The product has been tested successfully at various state agricultural universities and Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) institutes. VIPULA is suitable for all crops and various agro climatic regions.

The liquid concentrate form of VIPULA ensures better availability and utilization of nutrients by the plants. It is a homogenous formulation which can be applied either through soil drenching, drip irrigation and foliar spray.

Benefits

An yield increase to an extent of 30% in Wheat and 21% in rice crop has been observed. The benefit cost ratio of the VIPULA is around 2.5.

VIPULA increases the shelf life of the crop produce

It is economically priced at Rs 250 for a bottle of 250 ml, which is sufficient for 1 acre of land.

Following are the few steps taken by RCF during last one year: