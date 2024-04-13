Kathmandu: New Year- 2081 Bikram Sambat being celebrated across Nepal today. The Nepali people living in any part of the world celebrate Baisakh 1 as the New Year. The Nepali New Year, based on the Bikram Sambat calendar, falls on the first day of the Baishakh month. This auspicious day signifies fresh beginnings, renewal, and hope for the coming year.

The houses are made neat and clean and greetings are exchanged among family members, relatives, friends and colleagues. Similarly, special delicacies are prepared and relished.

Bikram Sambat is an eternal calendar, for it runs synchronously with Sun’s motion and state. Bikram Sambat incorporates both the features of Shak Sambat and practical aspects of Gregorian Calendar. The BS was introduced after 3,044 years since the beginning of Kali Yuga.