New Holland Agriculture bags four awards at Indian Tractor of the Year Award (ITOTY 2021)

Bhubaneswar: New Holland Agriculture, a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), confirmed its leading position and popularity in India by picking up four awards at ITOTY 2021. Organized by Tractor Junction, the company was honoured with wins across four categories: Best Tractor between 51-60 HP: New Holland 3630 TX Special Edition, Best Tractor for Commercial Application: New Holland 3230 NX, Best Design Tractor: New Holland Excel Ultima 5510 and Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative: New Holland – Prevention of Crop Stubble Burning-Straw Management & Pond Adoption Project

Powered by the highly fuel efficient 55HP FPT industrial engine, the New Holland 3630 TX Special Edition carries several best-in-class features, including a lifting capacity of 1700 kg or 2000 kg with Assist Ram, the Sensomatic24 hydraulic system, a partial synchromesh gearbox that eliminates double-declutching, reverse PTO, a massive 480mm ground clearance and, for maximum safety, the factory-fitted ROPS with canopy.

Launched in 2001, the New Holland 3230 NX was the first to include notable new features such as Lift-O-Matic, side-shift constant mesh Arm Free Drop gearbox, oil-immersed multidisc brakes (OIB), Softek clutch, and economy PTO. Its powerful engine has established a reputation for reliability and longevity, creating strong resale value for the 3230 NX and adding to the model’s long-term customer appeal. New Holland Agriculture is currently celebrating the successful 20th anniversary and has sold more than 75,000 units of this popular model.

In the 50HP category, the New Holland Excel Ultima 5510 enjoys a reputation as one of the most feature-rich tractors on the market. Packed with features such as Evolution Technology Transmission 12+12/24+24/20+20 synchro box with Power Shuttle, a reverse/multispeed/Ground Speed PTO with standard and economy modes and an independent clutch, lifting capacity of up to 2500 kg, ROPS with canopy and high ground clearance, it has become regarded as ‘the ultimate machine’, rightly described as “Is Jaisa Koi Nahi”.

But the awards weren’t just about tractors and engineering know-how. New Holland Agriculture has always been conscious of its social responsibilities, making the introduction of sustainable and innovative alternatives a continuous endeavor. The company was especially pleased to see two of its Corporate Social Responsibility projects recognized by the ITOTY 2021 judges. Jal Sanchay (Pond Adoption) has helped with beautification of ponds and recharging of groundwater at Kheda Chauganpur, Surajpur, Devla & Sorkha in Greater Noida. Meanwhile, a project to encourage a reduction in CO2 emissions has expanded to ten locations from the original six, resulting in the baling of 9,614 tons of paddy straw and a cut in CO2 of nearly 15,000 tons.

Commenting on the awards, Mr. Kumar Bimal, Sales Director, New Holland Agriculture – India & SAARC, said: “These awards will reaffirm our customers’ appreciation in our brand and recognize our commitment to our farmers. We have always focused on fulfilling our promise to deliver technologically advanced tractors and farm mechanization solutions, so it’s heartening to have our efforts appreciated not only for agricultural functionality, but for design and sustainability too. “At New Holland Agriculture, sustainability isn’t just a value that we advocate but a core principle that we practice continuously to lead the way in agricultural mechanization. “The judges’ appreciation in the New Holland brand is truly overwhelming. We shall strive to live up to their expectations. I sincerely thank the panel of judges, organizers and farmers for recognizing us with these awards.”