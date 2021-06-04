Madhya Pradesh to honour corona warriors on 15th August and 26th January

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state’s public-participation model has set an example in front of the country in Corona control. Corona has been controlled in the state only due to the public participation in villages, wards, Janpad, cities and districts and the Crisis Management Committees taking up the responsibility and cooperating in the Janata curfew. ‘Mein Corona Volunteer Campaign’ has also been a strong part of this entire campaign. People of the state will have to join this campaign on a large scale in order to control Corona and prevent the third wave. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appealed to NCC, NSS cadets, youth and teenagers to become Corona volunteers.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the volunteers registered under the ‘Mein Corona Volunteer’ campaign and workers of Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad from Mantralaya today. Minister of Commercial Taxes, Finance and Planning, Economic and Statistics Shri Jagdish Deora and Vice President of Jan Abhiyan Parishad Shri Vibhash Upadhyay were present in the programme. Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsiram Silavat and Tourism, Culture and Spiritual Minister Sushri Usha Thakur participated in the programme virtually.



Corona volunteers number more than 1 lakh 19 thousand



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also interacted virtually with Corona volunteers of Singrauli, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Satna, Gwalior and Bhopal. So far more than 1 lakh 19 thousand 730 people have been associated with the ‘Mein Corona Volunteer’ campaign. Out of these, more than 61 thousand volunteers contributed with their activities daily in the form of Vaccination Coordinator, Medical Facility Coordinator, Mask Awareness Coordinator, Mohalla Toli Sangthan samanvayak and Charity category.



Certificates will be awarded to Corona Volunteers



Addressing Corona Volunteers and the district coordinators of Jan Abhiyan Parishad, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in all religions, helping victims is considered to be the biggest virtue. The disaster of Corona is a terrible crisis that has come in centuries. In such a situation, I am overwhelmed to see the dedication and hard work of the volunteers who have come forward risking their lives to serve the suffering humanity. Corona volunteers will be honoured with certificates on August 15 and January 26.



Volunteers will have to fulfill their responsibility now



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Corona is under control but the challenge is not over yet. It is a big responsibility to make people aware to follow Corona appropriate behaviour and to ensure its compliance. This would not be possible without Corona Volunteers. Volunteers will have to take responsibility of their village and ward. Testing, contact tracing, kill corona campaigns will continue. It is only through these activities that we will be able to stop the third wave. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan motivated the Corona volunteers to remain active with the lines “Sagar ki apni kshamta hai, lekin manav bhi kab thakta hai’



CM Shri Chouhan interacts with volunteers



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan interacted with Sushri Aarti Bansal of Singrauli, Shri Rupesh Parmar of Ujjain, Shri Anchal Srivastava of Shahdol, Shri Prakhar Dubey of Indore, Shri Pramod from Jabalpur, Sushri Kirti Dubey from Satna and Shri Anshuman Sharma from Gwalior, who shared their experiences as Corona volunteers.





Related