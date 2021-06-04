Madhya Pradesh evokes red zone tag from districts

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that now no district of the state is in the Red Zone from the point of view of Covid infection. The positivity of no district above 5%. The state is rapidly coming out of the Corona infection. Every effort should be made to make the state completely corona infection free soon.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that all the ministers-in-charge and in-charge officers of Covid should keep a close watch on the unlock process in their respective districts and ensure Covid compliant behaviour.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the work of ‘Covid Safety Team’ under the direction of the in-charge minister is a perfect example of micro-monitoring to ensure corona appropriate behavior in Bhopal. Other districts should also follow this.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that vaccination acts as a safety shield against Corona, its pace should be increased. In vaccination, priority should be given to parents of children below 12 years of age, students going abroad, those who operate handcarts, shopkeepers etc.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the situation and arrangements of Corona in the state through video conferencing at Mantralaya today. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman etc. were present in the meeting.



Less than 1% positivity in 30 districts



The weekly average positivity of Corona in 30 districts of the state is less than 1% and in 22 districts the weekly average positivity ranges from 1% to 5%. The weekly average positivity of all 52 districts is less than 5%.



Not a single new case in three districts



No new case of Corona has been reported in 3 districts of the state Alirajpur, Jhabua and Katni. One new case each has come up in four districts of Bhind, Mandla, Singrauli and Tikamgarh.



More than 20 cases in only three districts



More than 20 new cases of Corona have come in 3 districts of the state, Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur. 287 new cases have come up in Indore, 183 in Bhopal, 71 in Jabalpur, 17 in Gwalior and 16 in Ratlam. The weekly positivity of Indore is 4.9%, Bhopal 3.8%, Jabalpur 1.8%, Gwalior 1.4% and Ratlam 2.1%.



846 new cases



Today 846 new cases of Corona have come in the state, 3746 patients have become healthy and there are 14 thousand 186 active cases. The weekly average positivity of the state is 1.7 percent and today’s positivity is 1.1%. Today 78 thousand tests were done in the state.



Do continuous monitoring of Kill Corona campaign



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the Kill Corona campaign has played a major role in controlling corona infection in the state. This campaign should run continuously in rural and urban areas and it should be constantly monitored.



Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang gives presentation



Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang told in the presentation of the work being done by the ‘Covid Safety Team’ in Bhopal that 9159 shops have been opened in Bhopal district, out of which 8632 shops are following the Covid behaviour, 319 shops were closed for not following Covid appropriate behavior and a fine of Rs 65 thousand 500 was imposed against 208 shops. The Covid safety team is urging people to follow the corona protocol, and action is being taken against the violators. These teams are working on making shells outside shops, tying ropes, thermal screening in offices, checking social distancing, urging people to wear masks, use sanitizers and maintain a distance of 2 yards, etc. Along with this, it is also being ensured that only those shops which are permitted, should remain open and close at the stipulated time.





