Madhya Pradesh CM orders scientific method implementation for 12th internal assessment

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that there will be no 12th board examinations in the state, but students who wish will be able to give the exams later. The work of internal assessment will be done on a scientific basis and the Education Ministers Group will discuss with the subject experts and decide regarding its process.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the examinations of Higher Education Department and Technical Education Department will be held as per the previous year. Higher Education Minister Shri Mohan Yadav, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Principal Secretary Higher Education Shri Anupam Rajan, Principal Secretary Technical Education etc. were present in the meeting. Technical Education Minister Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for School Education Shri Inder Singh Parmar attended the meeting through VC.



Exams will be held on open book basis



Higher education examinations will be held according to last year’s open book pattern. On the scheduled date and time, the student will receive the online question paper, the answers of which will be written in the answer sheet while sitting at home and submitted to the nearest collection centre. Students who do not have internet facility at home will be given the facility to give the examination at the nearest educational institution.



Exams in June, results in July



Undergraduate third year and postgraduate fourth semester examinations will be held in June 2021 and the result will be out in July 2021. Similarly, the graduate first and second year and postgraduate second semester examinations will be held in July 2021 and the result will come by August 2021. There are total 14 lakh 88 thousand 958 candidates in undergraduate classes and 3 lakh 08 thousand 117 in postgraduate classes in 8 universities of the state.



Technical education examinations will be held online



All examinations of Technical Education Department will be held online and will be based on open book method. Candidates will write the answers online only. Time will be 2 hours. The 50% cumulative CGPA earned up to previous semesters will be considered in the assessment. The examinations will be held in June and July and the results will be out in 10 days. There are a total of 1 lakh 87 thousand 811 candidates in technical education colleges in the state.

Related