Madhya Pradesh receives 5 crore fund for Covid vaccination

Bhopal:Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan was presented a check of Rs 5 crore by Procter and Gamble Home Proctor Private Limited at the Chief Minister’s residence today for vaccination in the state. Medical Education Minister Shri VishwasSarang was present on the occasion. Plant Manager Mr. Mahim Agarwal and Senior Manager Mr. Sanjay Singh presented a check to Chief Minister Mr. Chouhan on behalf of Procter & Gamble.





