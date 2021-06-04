Odisha Govt cancels Plus II examination in wake of Covid 19 Pandemic Second Wave

Bhubaneswar: After Central Government decision to cancel Class-12 examination, Odisha Govt cancels Class-12 examination.
Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik orders cancellation of 12th board exam conducted by CHSE in the State, in wake of Covid 19 Pandemic Second Wave . Patnaik says students life is more important than exam.
