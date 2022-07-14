New Delhi says, India to continue to stand with people of Sri Lanka to realise their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means

New Delhi: The External Affairs Ministry today said, ensuring peace, prosperity and stability in all countries of the region is an important aspect of the Neighbourhood First policy of the Government as well as the vision for Security and Growth For All. Briefing media in New Delhi, Ministry Spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, this is clearly evident in the case of Sri Lanka in the multi-faceted relationship that India has with the island nation. He said, India will continue to stand with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values as well as established institutions and a Constitutional framework.

The Spokesman pointed out that India responded with urgency to assist the people of the neighbouring country in overcoming economic hardships. He stated that this year itself, India has expeditiously finalised and delivered assistance as well as support worth about 3.8 billion dollars to Sri Lanka. He added that Indian High Commission in Colombo has categorically denied having any role or facilitating President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s departure from Sri Lanka.