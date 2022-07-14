Bhupender Yadav attends BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting 2022

New Delhi : The Union Minister for Labour & Employment, Shri Bhupender Yadav attended the BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting today held under the Chinese Presidency. The Ministers of the member countries viz. Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa participated in the meeting. Discussions were held on three priority issues, namely, Promoting Green Jobs for Sustainable Development; Developing Skills for Resilient Recovery; and Protecting Workers’ Right in New Forms of Employment.

During the session on discussion among BRICS Ministers, Shri Bhupender Yadav elucidated the steps taken by India to provide relief to workers during the pandemic. Shri Yadav highlighted various initiatives taken towards providing free ration, enhancing the number of days of assured employment under MNREGA, collateral free loans provided to 2.9 million street vendors to help them resume their businesses under PMSVANidhi Yojana during the pandemic.

As regards the priority issues discussed in the meeting, the Minister said that Climate change is necessitating a shift towards more sustainable development and green jobs. He further informed that a Sector Council for Green Jobs has been set up in India to develop strategy and implement programs for Skill development in green sector. The variety of Decentralized Renewable Energy livelihood opportunities which are being developed in India, including myriad solutions like solar dryer, biomass powered cold storage/chiller, were also enunciated. In addition, the Minister also stressed upon the measures taken to harness the potential of Blue Economy and Agro-Forestry in India.

Various skill development initiatives undertaken by the Government were also highlighted by the Minister during the meeting. Further, various steps such as e-Shram Portal, conducting of All India Surveys of Migrant Workers and Domestic Workers taken by the Government of India towards welfare of informal sector workers were also highlighted.

The Minister also informed about the legislative initiatives taken by India such as the Code on Social Security, 2020, which defines the new forms of workers i.e. gig and platform workers and the steps taken to provide social security benefits to such workers were also emphasized.

One of the significant outcomes of the aforesaid meeting was the adoption of the BRICS Labour & Employment Ministers’ Declaration. The Declaration recognized the need for promoting green jobs for sustainable development, strengthening of cooperation in skills development and; protection of workers’ rights in new forms of employment.

Click here for BRICS Labour & Employment Ministerial Declaration