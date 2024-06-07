Kathmandu: Nepal recalls ambassadors from 11 countries including India, US,UK. The meeting of the Council of Ministers of Nepal decided to recall ambassadors from 11 countries, including India and the US, marking a diplomatic shift under the leadership of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma also said that the cabinet meeting held today also approved the visit of the Nepali PM to attend the swearing-in of PM-elect Narendra Modi. Rekha Sharma confirmed to ANI that Nepali ambassadors to India, the US, the UK, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Malaysia, Portugal, Denmark, and Israel have been called back.

Those recalled, apart from Dr Sharma, include Sridhar Khatri (US), Gyan Chanda Acharya (UK ) and those serving in North Korea, Qatar, Spain, Denmark, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Portugal.