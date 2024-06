Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has appointed Government Advocate Jyoti Prakash Patnaik with the additional responsibility of Advocate General to handle day-to-day operations as Ashok Kumar Parija has stepped down from the position.

Following Parija’s resignation, the Law Department informed the decision releasing a notification on Wednesday. Parija had been appointed as Advocate General by the state government in 2019 and chose to resign following the change of government.