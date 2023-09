Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is on a China visit since last Saturday, has reached Mount Kailash and Manasarovar. Prime Minister Prachanda reached Mount Kailash and Manasarovar along with his visiting team members this afternoon.

Prachanda had reached Lhasa, the capital city of Tibet on Wednesday. He had reached Hangzhou, China to participate in the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games on September 23. He is scheduled to return to Kathmandu from Chengdu, China.