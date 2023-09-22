Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ addressed the United Nations General Assembly. “We successfully transitioned through a nationally led peace process. The successive two cycles of federal, provincial & local elections have resulted in increased participation of women, dalits, youths and under-represented communities,” said Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.
