Nepal prepares to capitalize trend of outbound visits of the Republic of Korea

The Republic of Korea is an emerging market for global outbound tourism. It is considered as one of the top three markets in Asia Pacific Region. In the year 2019, the total expenses by the Korean tourists was 13.85 billion USD. Nepal , being one of the favorite destinations among Koreans, has immense opportunities to get the number of Korean tourists grow exponentially. To capitalize this opportunity, Nepal Tourism Board jointly with Korea Tours & Trekking Association of Nepal (KTTOAN) organized sales mission programs in two cities of the Republic of Korea. Ten different private companies / members of KTTOAN represented Nepal in Business2Business (B2B) sessions in the missions.

The sales mission started in Busan on May 08, 2023 where more than 70 national tourism trade of the Republic of Korea participated and interacted with companies of Nepal. The event hosted at the Commodore Hotel, Busan. Mr. Taesup Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Busan Tourism Association participated the program and urged companies from Busan to materialize the opportunity in partnering with credible companies from Nepal. Similarly, the sales Mission in Seoul was organized in May 09, 2023 where more than 80 companies from Seoul participated. In both the programs, Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Tourism Board, Dr. Dhananjay Regmi highlighted Nepal’s tourism offerings and expectations of Korean Tourists. Further, Dr. Regmi shared why Nepal is more than mountains and emphasized on Nepal as a perfect destination for all for all the seasons. In both programs, Nepal Tourism Board shared destination presentation and B2B sessions were conducted among participants from Nepal and Korea.

The sales missions were facilitated and all the Public Relations affairs were supported by Nepal Cultural Center, Seoul, Republic of Korea . The programs were covered and broadcasted by local and national media of Republic of Korea.