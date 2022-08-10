NCSCDA to organise free job drive in Bhubaneswar

New Delhi :The National Career Service Centre for Differently Abled (NCSCDA), Bhubaneswar is going to organise a free job drive to recruit Hearing Impaired jobseekers of the state on dated 12.08.2022 at its office premises. The job drive will be for filling up of 20 nos of vacancies for the post of Assistant for Flipkart unit at Pitapali, Khordha.

Therefore, all hearing-impaired job seekers are requested to attend the job drive along with all desired documents like photocopy of all educational certificates, Aadhaar card, and passport size photograph & filled up bio data form etc. in addition to that double dose vaccination certificate is mandatory.

Date: 12th Aug 2022

Time: 10AM to 2 PM

Age limit: 18 yrs to 35 yrs

Gender: Male & Female

Education: 10th Fail & Above

Venue: NCSCDA (erstwhile VRCH)

Plot- 1, 2, 5&6, Gandamunda, Pokhariput, Bhubaneswar

(Landmark – In front of Madhusudan Das Park)

For more information contact: 0674-2352317