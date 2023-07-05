NCP leader Ajit Pawar writes to EC staking claim to the party and its symbol

Amid the power tussle in Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Election Commission has received a petition from NCP leader Ajit Pawar staking claim to the party and its symbol. Mr Ajit Pawar had written to the Commission on the 30th of last month regarding this, two days before he was sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. Sources said that later, the poll panel also received around 40 affidavits from NCP MPs, MLAs, and MLCs and a resolution regarding the unanimous selection of Ajit Pawar as President of NCP.

Meanwhile, the poll body also received an email from NCP Maharashtra state president Jayant Patil, a leader of the Sharad Pawar faction, filing a caveat on the third of this month. Mr Patil also sent a letter to the ECI informing that disqualification proceedings against the nine MLAs have been initiated. The nine MLAs including Ajit Pawar had joined the Eknath Shinde government. Sources said the Commission will take into account the communications received and take action as per the legal provisions.