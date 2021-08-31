NCB seizes 850 kg ganja from tanker at Ainthapalli on National Highway-53 in Sambalpur

Bhubaneswar: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday arrested two persons at Ainthapalli on National Highway-53 in Sambalpur on the charge of transporting a huge consignment of ganja concealed in an oil tanker. As per reports, the accused had procured the narcotics from Andhra Pradesh and were on their way to Rourkela when the oil tanker was intercepted by the NCB sleuths, based on intelligence inputs. Around 850 kg of ganja was recovered from the tanker during the search. The accused were identified as Ram Sagar Singh ( 60 ) and Santosh Ray (28), both residents of West Bengal.

